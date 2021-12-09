Gayana Samaja: Violinist Kumaresh to perform on December 10

BENGALURU

09 December 2021

Talent promotion concert by Kiran Josyer, Mahati Srikanth and Sudhanwa

Bangalore Gayana Samaja will host vocal and violin concerts on December 10 at its premises on K.R. Road in Bengaluru as part of its 51st annual music conference.

The main concert is by violinist Kumaresh who will be accompanied by Jayanthi Kumaresh (veena), Patri Satish Kumar (mridanga), and Giridhar Udupa (ghata), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The main concert will be preceded by a talent promotion concert by Kiran Josyer, Mahati Srikanth (violin) and Sudhanwa (mridanga) from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.