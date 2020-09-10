Gaurav Gupta appointed BBMP administrator as council’s term ends

Bengaluru

10 September 2020 20:02 IST

As the five-year term of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council ended on Thursday, the State government appointed IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as administrator to the civic body.

The order was issued by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday evening.

Mr. Gupta is currently the principal secretary of Department of Commerce and Industries. He has been appointed as administrator in concurrent charge, the order stated.

The senior IAS officer is expected to take charge on Friday. The administrator will be in place until the next BBMP council is elected.

Mr. Gupta takes charge at a time when several areas in the city have been reeling under the impact of heavy rains that have left several low-lying areas flooded and citizens have been complaining about the lack of assistance from the civic body.

When asked what his priority areas would be, Mr. Gupta said he would be able to comment only after taking charge.