Gaurav Gupta appointed BBMP administrator as council’s term ends

As the five-year term of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council ended on Thursday, the State government appointed IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as administrator to the civic body.
The order was issued by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday evening.
Mr. Gupta is currently the principal secretary of Department of Commerce and Industries. He has been appointed as administrator in concurrent charge, the order stated.
The senior IAS officer is expected to take charge on Friday. The administrator will be in place until the next BBMP council is elected.
Mr. Gupta takes charge at a time when several areas in the city have been reeling under the impact of heavy rains that have left several low-lying areas flooded and citizens have been complaining about the lack of assistance from the civic body.
When asked what his priority areas would be, Mr. Gupta said he would be able to comment only after taking charge.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath