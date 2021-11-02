Gauri Lankesh murder: Charges framed against accused

This is nearly three years after the police filed charge sheet

A city court framed charges against the 18 accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on October 30 [Saturday], nearly three years after the police filed a charge sheet against them.

The accused, presently lodged in prisons in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, were presented before court through video conferencing. Charges were read out to them in the language of their choice: Marathi and Kannada.

All accused pleaded not guilty and claimed to be tried.

This clears the decks for the trial in the case to begin, four years after Ms. Lankesh was killed. The court adjourned the case to December 8, when the modalities of the trial will likely begin, sources said.

“The defence has employed several delay tactics in the case till now. We hope this doesn’t repeat again and we will be able to fasttrack the trial,” said a senior SIT official.

The court also confirmed charges against all the accused under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 and the Arms Act, 1959, apart from a host of other charges under the Indian Penal Code, including murder and conspiracy.

One of the accused, Mohan Naik, had charges under KCOCA, 2000 quashed against him in the Karnataka High Court earlier this April, giving the prosecution some tense days. However, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition by the complainant Kavita Lankesh, confirmed the KCOCA, 2000 charges in October.

Ms. Lankesh was shot dead by two assailants outside her residence on September 5, 2017.

The Special Investigation Team that probed the case filed a chargesheet in November 2018 against 18 accused, of whom one — only identified as Nihal alias Dada — is still at large. The charge sheet alleges that members associated with the Sanatan Sanstha and the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti inspired by Kshatra Dharma Sadhana, a book published by sanstha, formed an unnamed gang, conspired, and killed Ms. Lankesh as they deemed her to be “anti-Hindu”.

Pune-based Amol Kale has been named as the prime accused in the case, while Parashuram Waghmore from Sindgi, Vijayapura district, has been identified as the shooter who killed Ms. Lankesh.