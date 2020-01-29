Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh memorial lecture cancelled

The annual Gauri Lankesh memorial lecture scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled. Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was to deliver the annual memorial lecture.

However, Mr. Azad has been hospitalised in Delhi due to ill health and the doctors have advised him to take rest and against travel, owing to which the programme has been cancelled today, sources in the Gauri Memorial Trust said.

The Trust members said the annual memorial lecture will be organised at a later date and will be announced soon.

