Gati sets up mega warehouse at Mayasandra in Bengaluru

November 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Allcargo Gati Limited launched an advanced mega Surface Transhipment Centre and Distribution Warehouse (STCDW) at Mayasandra, Bengaluru on Friday, November 24.

According to the logistics firm, the Mayasandra STCDW has 70 truck bays with a capability of managing over 500 vehicles per day. The facility was equipped to deliver a daily throughput of 1600 tonnes and monthly throughput of 40,000 tonnes and it would cater to multiple industries including automotive, apparel, heavy engineering, retail, etc., Gati said in a media meet.

Located some 5 km away from NH 44 (Bengaluru-Hosur Highway) at the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the STCDW was spread over 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and it has a 1.5 lakh sq. ft. Grade A warehouse, claimed the company.

Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Limited (Gati) said, “The tech-enabled STCDW will pave the way for greater customer centricity in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India and a key consumption centre of the country. With advanced infrastructure, ramped-up cargo processing capacity, and environmentally sustainable initiatives, the STCDW will strengthen our position in the express logistics space.

The launch of Mayasandra STCDW is a part of Gati’s plan to build 21 modern, automated, and environmentally friendly STCDWs. Gati has set up STCDWs in Farukhnagar (Gurugram), Nagpur, Guwahati, and most recently in Bhiwandi (Mumbai).