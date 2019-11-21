Gas leak: Woman killed, 4 sustain burns

A 52-year-old woman was killed and four of her family members, including her aged parents, sustained burns in a fire triggered by leaking LPG in a house at Maruthinagar in Chandra Layout police station limits on Tuesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Chitravati. Her husband, Subramani (60), her brother Gurumurthy (48), and her parents, Lakshmi Narayana (88) and Sathyaprema (78), sustained severe burns.
They have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. According to the police, Chitravati, a resident of Yeshwantpur, had come to her parents house to visit them. She went to the kitchen to make coffee. She, however, did not realise there had been a gas leak and lit the flame, the police said.
