Garment unit gutted in Bengaluru
A readymade garment manufacturing unit in Begur was gutted owing to an accidental fire that broke out early on Monday.
Two fire tenders rushed to the spot based on information provided by a passers-by and put out the fire.
Raw material and furniture worth several lakhs were gutted. Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap, a senior police officer said.
