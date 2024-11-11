Gareth Armstrong returns to Ranga Shankara with Shylock and Young and Easy

Theatre lovers in Bengaluru are in for a rare treat as celebrated British actor Gareth Armstrong brings two performances to Ranga Shankar this week.

On November 12, Gareth will perform Shylock, his critically acclaimed one-man play directed by Frank Barrie – which was performed at the same theatre space many years ago, that delves into the world of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. Told from the unique perspective of the character, Tubal, Shylock’s only friend, Shylock offers an innovative and humanising view of one of Shakespeare’s most controversial characters, exploring themes of prejudice, friendship, and resilience.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gareth said he assumes the role of Tubal who is the only other Jewish male character in all of Shakespeare. “He is also Shylock’s only friend and ally, so I perceive the play through his eyes. It gives the audience the opportunity to examine not only Shylock’s character and the play, but also the history of antisemitism over the millennia.”

As both the writer and sole performer, Gareth says that he faces unique challenges and freedoms. “A solo show is one of the most challenging and rewarding exercises for an actor. Fortunately, my co-writer is William Shakespeare so much of my play is his text. Writing your own work gives you an autonomy that is rare as a theatre practitioner but of course it also brings you great responsibility for the end product,” he adds.

On November 13, Gareth will perform Young and Easy: Tales and Verse by Dylan Thomas, a tribute to the legendary Welsh poet. In this one-hour recital, Gareth is joined by Welsh actor John Griffiths to celebrate Thomas’s vivid and lyrical work through poetry, stories, and song. With Armstrong’s skilful interpretation, Young and Easy brings to life Thomas’ evocative language and themes, offering audiences an immersive journey through his captivating verses.

A Welshman

Speaking about the play, Gareth says the performance is an anthology of the prose and poetry of Dylan Thomas. “He was one of the most significant writers of the 20th century who died tragically young before the age of 40. However, the richness of his language lives on and in this recital, we try to demonstrate the richness and variety of his work. He is also a Welshman like John and I, and our hometown of Swansea in South Wales was also his,” he adds.

Talking about how audience in Bengaluru will relate with the play, Gareth says Dylan Thomas‘ love of language and his imaginative use of it resonates with Indian audiences. “He was also a deeply spiritual if not a conventionally religious poet and his work is full of love for nature and his fellow man,“ he explains.

On asked on what draws him back to the city and this stage, Gareth says “ I first saw Ranga Shankara when it was just a hole in the ground about 20 years ago. Since then, I have had the privilege of performing there and think it is the most wonderful venue for intimate theatre with an appreciative and enthusiastic audience.”

Both the shows will be presented at 7.30 p.m. for audiences over the age of 12.

Tickets for the shows are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.

