Garbage woes: Protesters meet CM

Community members from Doddabelavangala, near Doddaballapur on the city’s outskirts, who have been demanding the closure of an MSGP waste processing unit, met with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Thursday. They have also been demanding that another unit which has been shut since 2016, be scrapped.
The Chief Minister, after listening to the representatives, reportedly stated categorically that the MSGP would continue to function. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not been sending waste to the processing unit since the protest began on Friday.
BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that for leachate storage and treatment, the civic body would be installing some systems in place. This would be done under the guidance of Bengaluru rural district in-charge and Revenue Minister R. Ashok and CM’s Political Advisor and Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath.
