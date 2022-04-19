Garbage truck claims another life in Bengaluru

File photo of another garbage truck that killed a 14-year-old girl near Hebbal underpass in Bengaluru on Monday | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

April 19, 2022 00:53 IST

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. when, a 40-year-old woman who as a she was heading towards Nayandahalli junction on her scooter, was ran over by a speeding truck

A 40-year-old woman was killed on the spot after a garbage truck ran over her at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru Road.

The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident, as traffic was also affected on the busy road for some time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Padmini D., a resident of R.R. Nagar, who was a bank employee at St. Marks Road.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. and she was heading towards Nayandahalli junction on her scooter. The truck, said to be speeding, rammed into her vehicle and ran over her after she slipped down.

She died on the spot and the police shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem. The body will be handed over to her family on Tuesday.

The truck driver ran away soon after people gathered at the accident spot . A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been taken up and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.