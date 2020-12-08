Garbage collection to get QR code

08 December 2020 05:37 IST

Civic body will know which households do not segregate waste

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to implement a pilot project that will feature a QR code-based door-to-door garbage collection system in the coming weeks. The project, which is already running on a pilot basis in Mangaluru, will be implemented in Bengaluru under the Smart City project.

Each house will be assigned a QR code that will be affixed at the entrance or gate. Garbage collectors will scan it while collecting garbage, thereby feeding live data to the smart control room. Six years ago, a similar pilot was conducted in Yelahanka zone for a small block of 500 houses and had yielded positive results.

“But faced with resistance when trying to scale it up, the BBMP shelved it. It has been revived under the Smart City project,” sources in the civic body said.

“This system will not only ensure that each household is served by garbage collectors, but has other benefits too,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.

Under the new contracts, garbage collection vehicles are to be equipped with GPS systems and RFID tags. The QR code will only add to the surveillance of these vehicles. Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. will provide the handheld scanning devices, sources said.

The QR code can act as a bridge between households and the civic body on all matters of SWM. Once they scan it, garbage collectors will be able to report whether the household has given mixed waste or segregated waste.

“The biggest problem we face today while enforcing segregation of waste at source is the lack of data, which will be fixed with this mechanism. The data of households giving mixed waste can be handed over to marshals for enforcement,” Mr. Khan said.

Meanwhile, the same code can be used by households to lodge complaints on any SWM-related matter, officials said.

The BBMP is presently designing a system to implement the system in group housing complexes like apartments and gated communities, which produce less than 100 kg of garbage per day.

“In case of group housing, the waste of the entire building is collected at one point and not from individual households. They also do not allow outsiders in. So we are working on a system where office-bearers of the RWA will be tasked with providing data of individual housing units every day,” Mr. Khan said.