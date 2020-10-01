Ganja ring busted, 3 arrested

The city police busted a ganja ring on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off that ganja was being transported in an autorickshaw from Yeshwantpur towards Sriramapuram, the police arrested Karthik, 31, Vikki, 23, and Premakumar, 21. Around 40 kg of ganja was recovered from them.

“Karthik works in a mechanic shop. He is a known ganja peddler. He had been to prison in connection with two ganja peddling cases booked by Rajajinagar police in 2019. He was out on bail and was back to peddling ganja,” the police said.

According to sources, he had recently been to Nayagarh district in Odisha, bought ganja on a train and was selling it in the city.

Vikki earned money as a music player at a bar while Premakumar is a delivery agent with a leading e-commerce firm. “Both were using their jobs as a cover to distribute drugs,” the police added. Two other members of the gang are at large.