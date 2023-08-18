ADVERTISEMENT

Gangrape accused shot at by Bengaluru police

August 18, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused was shot after he had attempted to attack police personal in a bid to escape

The Hindu Bureau

A gangrape accused was shot at on his leg by Bannerghatta police after he allegedly attempted to attack police personal in a bid to escape in the morning hours on Friday, August 18. The accused, identified as Soma, 26, is an autorickshaw driver by profession. 

The police had arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in the rape and murder of 39-year-old mentally-challenged woman. The woman’s half-naked body was found by the villagers lying unattended in the morning hours on August 13. The other accused who are unemployed have been identified as Harish, 24, and Jayanth Rao, 19, The woman was missing since Saturday after she went out for a walk with her younger sister’s two-year-old son. 

The incident came to light when a few youth who were partying in a grove near the forest area heard cries of a child. The youth found the child with minor injuries on the face. Tension had gripped the village when the body was found with villagers who alleged that the village is unsafe for women to venture out post evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the arrest of the accused, the police had taken Soma to conduct a mahajar of a spot where he had thrown a dagger. The same dagger was used to kill the woman, said the police. A senior police officer told The Hindu that picking up the dagger, he made an attempt to attack the police to escape after which the police shot fire in air to warn the accused. 

This face-off prevailed for a few minutes and when the accused did not heed to the warning, the police opened fire and shot at his leg. He was later taken to the hospital. The police said he had a murder case pending and is a drug addict. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US