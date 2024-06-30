Gang which kidnapped stockbroker from city arrested

The Halasuru police have arrested two members of a gang which had allegedly kidnapped a 28-year-old stock broker from Trinity junction on the busy M.G. road on July 16 for ransom. The victim allegedly turned out be involved in financial fraud in Telangana and the accused had reportedly abducted him to recover the money he had cheated them of.

The accused have been identified as Shivakrishna and Joy Steven from Telangana, who had kept the victim in captivity at a resort in the Telangana with his hands and legs tied.

According to the police, on June 16, Ajmeera Raju was kidnapped by a group of eight people in an SUV . Raju, 28, from Telangana had been staying at a hotel for the last for six months.

On the fateful day, during the early hours, Raju, along with Sathvik M.S., the complainant, and the receptionist of the hotel who was acquainted with the victim, went to dinner on the latter’s motorcycle. After finding no eateries, they decided to return, but saw that a black car with two occupants following them.

When Raju confronted them near the Metro station, a few others from another parked car allegedly caught hold of him, while Sathvik managed to escape. The following morning, Sathvik filed a complaint at the Halasuru police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Their investigations led them to Telangana.

Three days after the case was registered, a team of officials traced Raju to a resort in Telangana’s Keesaragutta.

“The two arrested suspects were caught as they were there watching him. We suspect the involvement of eight to ten others. So far, they have managed to escape and efforts are on to track them down,” said an officer.

During the investigation, the investigators found that Raju was arrested earlier in a fraud case at the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Telangana. Raju arrived in Bengaluru six months ago after receiving bail and allegedly owed the accused a huge amount of money.

However, Raju denied the claim stating that he does not even know them. Further investigations are on to ascertain the facts, the police said.

