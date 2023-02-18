ADVERTISEMENT

Gang that vandalised hotel, man who set fire to pawnbroker shop arrested

February 18, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Adhitya K V 10402

The city police arrested a gang of six men, including two property litigants, for allegedly vandalising a hotel at Nagarathpet recently. In another case, the police nabbed a person who set fire to a pawnbroker shop over a dispute over the money the gold he was pledging would fetch him.

Padmanabha Kedilaya has been running SLV Bhavan on City Street, Nagarathpet for the past 40 years. The property belongs to Nagarathara Hanumantharaya Shettara Dharmachatra Trust. However, R. Vinod Kumar, V. Prasanna Kumar, and M. Murugan had allegedly forged documents to claim the property belonged to them. A case was filed against them for this forgery and the case is under trial in the court. Meanwhile, around 1.30 a.m. on February 13, Vinod Kumar and Prasanna Kumar allegedly attacked the hotel with over 15 youths, vandalised the property, broke down walls, furnitures, attacked hotel employees, and fled snatching their mobile phones.

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested six people, including Vinod Kumar and Prasanna Kumar, in connection with the case. They have been booked under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.

In another case, the Girinagar police arrested a man who set fire to a pawnbroker and his shop last week over a dispute over the money he wanted for the gold he was pledging. The arrested has been identified as Basava, 45, a cab driver. Last Sunday, he had come to the shop, pledged some gold and demanded to be paid ₹50,000, to which the pawnbroker, Bhavar Lal, refused and bargained for a lower sum, which enraged Basava. He stormed out of the shop only to return with a bottle of petrol which he allegedly splashed on the shop and Bhavar Lal and set fire. While Bhavar Lal sustained burns on his back and is being treated at a private hospital, the shop was gutted, said the police.

