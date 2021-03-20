Gang that targeted businessmen, jewellers busted

The Sampigehalli police analysed CCTV footage from cameras spread over 400 km and five toll plazas from K.R. Puram to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to track down a member of a gang that targeted businessmen and jewellers. They hail from Andhra Pradesh and used attention-diverting tactics, said the police.

After scanning hours of footage, they identified and arrested one of the members, Chella Prabhu Das, 27. “We tracked down the motorcycle he was using,” said C.K. Baba, DCP (South East), who was heading the team.

According to the police, Prabhu Das is among the seven-member gang headed by a habitual offender, Prateesh, who is presently on the run. “The gang would scout jewellery shops and sub-registrar offices for potential targets, follow them and rob them of their valuables,” said the police.

Using this modus operandi, the accused allegedly stole 1,200 grams of jewellery from a wholesale jeweller. “The victim, Shivaram, was carrying the valuables in the boot space of his scooter to sell to local jewellers on February 19. He did not realise that Prabhu Das and other members of the gang were following him,” said a police officer. They allegedly robbed him when he parked his scooter to relieve himself.

With Prabhu Das’ arrest, the police have recovered 440 grams of gold jewellery and three motorcycles. Efforts are on to track down the other gang members. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, on Saturday, commended the efforts of the police team and announced a cash reward.