Gang that stole cab driver’s bag caught

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 01:51 IST

The Upparpet police have arrested a gang of seven who allegedly stole a travel bag from a 56-year-old cab driver from Dubai containing his passport and visa, along with other valuables, while he was waiting at the KSRTC bus stand to board a bus to his native place on July 17.

The victim, Hasnar Sab Hosur from Sagar, Shivamogga, had landed at KIA on vacation and gone to meet his relatives in Vijayanagar before coming to the KSRTC bus stand to board a bus. While waiting at the bus stand, the infamous “Trichy gang” targeted Hosur and took away his travel bag after diverting his attention.

Hosur noticed the bag missing and rushed to the Upparpet police to complain and requested them to trace the bag as it contained his passport and visa copies, along with other valuables and documents.

Based on the complaint, a police team obtained CCTV footage and identified the accused. With the help of an informer, the police zeroed in on the gang and reached one of the accused’s houses in Chennai and recovered the documents.

The police team began tracking the accused and finally caught one person at Mysuru bus stand. Based on information given by him, the other culprits were arrested.