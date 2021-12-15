Gang that robbed business partners arrested

The Basaveshwararanagar police arrested a gang of six that had allegedly robbed a businesswoman and her business partner of gold valuables and cash worth ₹9.5 lakh after blackmailing them on Sunday, within 12 hours of the crime.

The victim, Anju J., was living alone and sold clothes and cosmetics. The prime accused Deepa, who knew about Anju's business, hatched a plan and roped in her associates to rob her.

As per the plan, Deepa visited Anju to discuss business when Anju’s business partner Jagadish had come to supply cosmetics. While Anju, Deepa, and Jagadish were discussing business, the other accused — comprising four women and four men — barged into the house, accused them of carrying out immoral activities, disrobed Jagadish and videographed him with Deepa. The accused then demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh and ransacked the house and took away gold valuables and cash worth ₹1.7 lakh when Jagadish refused to pay, the police said, adding that the accused, along with Deepa, fled from the scene after locking Anju and Jagadish in the house.

Anju managed to open the door and with the help of neighbours alerted the control room.

Based on a complaint, the police analysed the CCTV camera footage and managed to track down six of the accused. The police also recovered 152.5 gm of gold valuables, a mobile phone, ₹63,000 in cash and a scooter which they had used in the crime.

The accused are labourers in an industrial area. After the robbery, they also transferred money from Jagadish’s digital payment account, which helped us track them down quickly, Sanjeev Patil, DCP, West Division, said.