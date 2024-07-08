A gang of armed men barged into an ATM kiosk of Axis Bank in Doddakannalli village on Sarjapur Road, cut open the machine and stole the money that was inside. A week before the burglary, ₹16.5 lakh had been loaded in the ATM.

The burglary took place on July 6. The ATM kiosk did not have a security guard at the time of the burglary.

Investigations have revealed that the burglary took place hours after another ATM kiosk was similarly looted in Hosur, across the border in Tamil Nadu, using a similar modus operandi. Both crimes are suspected to be the work of one gang

Cameras sprayed with paint

The gang of robbers had covered themselves in bedsheets to hide their identity. There were at least two of them. They sprayed paint on the cameras in the ATM kiosk to ensure their faces were not seen when they cut open the ATM machine.

However, police have a partial view of the face of one of the accused before he sprayed painted on all the cameras in the ATM kiosk. The gang reportedly used a gas-cutter to cut open the machine, sources said.

The incident came to light on July 7 when Mumbai-based e-surveillance company Securens System Private Limited, that was overseeing the ATM kiosk, alerted Kiran E. G., a local representative of AGS Transact Technologies Private Limited that has the contract to refill and maintain the ATM. He lodged a complaint with Bellandur police.

In his complaint, Kiran E.G. he informed that Secure Value India Limited has the contract to refill cash at that particular ATM, and had loaded ₹16.5 lakh in the machine on July 1. There is no clarity on the quantum of cash that was inside the machine at the time of the break-in.

Police suspect hand of inter-State gang

A senior police official said that a similar burgary was reported in Hosur, across the border in Tamil Nadu, hours before the incident on Sarjapur Road. An ATM kiosk of a private bank was similarly looted in Hosur and ₹14.5 lakh was stolen. This distance between the two ATMs is around 35 km.

In Hosur too, the robbers covered themselves in bedsheets, shawls, sprayed paint the cameras before cutting open the ATM using a gas cutter to steal the money.

“The modus operandi was the same. We suspect that the two unguarded ATM kiosks, a short distance from each other, were targeted by an inter-State gang,” the official said.

Bellandur police have some leads in the case, apart from a visual of a part of the face of one of the accused. They have zeroed in on a suspicious vehicle in the area, which could have been used by the gang.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has told the city police to step up vigil and monitor all ATM kiosks, as the gang is likely to target other ATM kiosks as well.