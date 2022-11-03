Gang targeting ATMs arrested

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 03, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of five youth hailing from Assam, working as construction labourers on the city’s outskirts, who had allegedly taken to targeting ATMs to make big money quickly, has been arrested. The accused have been identified as Babul Noniya, Mohammed Asifuddin, Tapan Biswas, Dilwar Hussein Lashkar and Rahul Amin, all in their late 20s, the Jigani police said.

All of them hailing from different parts of Assam were previously unknown to each other and became a gang when they were working in the city as construction labourers. With an aim to become rich fast, they hatched a plan to rob ATM kiosks in the city. They saw videos on how to break open ATMs and learnt it, said the police.

According to the police, they stole a cylinder, bought a gas cutter and practised cutting up an iron sheet in their house in Jigani. On the night of October 22, the gang went to an unguarded ATM kiosk in Jigani and tried cutting open the machine. However, as the burglar alarm went wailing, they panicked, threw the gas cutter in the kiosk and fled from the scene. Jigani police analysed footage from over 250 CCTV cameras in the vicinity and identified the accused and arrested them. They were preparing to flee the city and leave for their hometowns in Assam, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app