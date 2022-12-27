Gang stealing high-end cars caught in Bengaluru

December 27, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park police have caught a gang of two persons who were stealing high-end cars and recovered 12 cars, worth ₹8.92 crore, from them.

The arrested have been identified as Zibran, who used to steal and cheat people, and Hemichandra, who used to buy these cars despite knowing they were stolen.

One Raju, hailing from Tamil Nadu, had lodged a complaint alleging that a resident of K.G. Halli had promised him to arrange for the sale of his Range Rover car and taken it for a test drive and didn’t return.

Probing the case, the police arrested Zibran from K.G. Halli and recovered 11 cars from him.

The police also arrested Hemichandra, who despite knowing it was a stolen vehicle, had bought a Mercedes Benz car from Zibran at a cheaper rate.

Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central), said Zibran and Hemichandra were only some of the nodes of what seemed like an organised inter-State gang.

“We are surprised as to how they could convince high-end car owners to part with their cars,” he said.

The police have also recovered a Mercedes Benz stolen in January, 2022.