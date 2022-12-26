ADVERTISEMENT

Gang smuggling red sanders caught in Bengaluru

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Seshadripuram police busted a gang smuggling red sanders, illegally felled in the forests of Andhra Pradesh, and recovered ₹29 lakh worth of red sanders from them.

The arrested have been identified as Eijaz, Shaukat, and Imtiaz, residents of Katigenahalli, notorious for sandalwood and red-sanders smuggling.

The trio had smuggled illegally felled red sanders in the village and had been trying to sell them to prospective customers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Recently, they were caught with 11 logs of red sanders weighing 363 kgs in front of Mantri Mall, Malleswaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They had brought it there to deliver them to a customer, sources said. The police are now probing the identity of the customer as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US