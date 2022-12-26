Gang smuggling red sanders caught in Bengaluru

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Seshadripuram police busted a gang smuggling red sanders, illegally felled in the forests of Andhra Pradesh, and recovered ₹29 lakh worth of red sanders from them.

The arrested have been identified as Eijaz, Shaukat, and Imtiaz, residents of Katigenahalli, notorious for sandalwood and red-sanders smuggling.

The trio had smuggled illegally felled red sanders in the village and had been trying to sell them to prospective customers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Recently, they were caught with 11 logs of red sanders weighing 363 kgs in front of Mantri Mall, Malleswaram.

They had brought it there to deliver them to a customer, sources said. The police are now probing the identity of the customer as well.