Gang sets fire to door of hotel employees’ residence after being denied egg and chicken rolls in Bengaluru

December 13, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hanumanthnagar police are looking for a gang of three persons, who set fire to the door of the residence of hotel employees, who didn’t serve them egg and chicken rolls on Sunday night.

The accused had come to Hotel Kumar owned by Nitish Kumar in Hanumanthanagar and ordered the rolls. As the hotel was closed and the staff were busy cleaning, they refused, said the police.

Enraged by this, the trio assaulted the staff. Mr. Nitish Kumar intervened and pacified them, after which the trio left, warning the staff with dire consequences.

According to the police, the staff went to their residence situated adjacent to the hotel. Around 3.30 a.m., the trio returned and poured petrol on the door and set it on fire before fleeing the spot.

The staff raised the alarm, prompting the neighbours to put out the fire. The front door and a window were completely gutted.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Nitish Kumar, the police have registered a case against the trio charging them with assault and Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house). The police are checking the CCTV camera footage from in and around to identify the accused.

CONNECT WITH US