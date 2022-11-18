Gang selling ivory articles busted

November 18, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a gang of six persons trying to illegally sell antiques made of ivory and recovered 7.5 kg of idols and other articles made of ivory. The arrested have been identified as Himmat Singh from Haryana, Praveen Sambiyal from Punjab, Abdul Qayoom from Mysuru, and Mohammed Israr, Mohammed Rafiq, and Amjad Pasha from Bengaluru.

The recovered articles include knife handles, doorknobs, jewellery boxes, idols, deer horn handles, and walking sticks. The antiquity of these articles is yet to be established, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang of four men was trying to sell ivory articles in a car near Bannappa Park, sleuths from the CCB raided and arrested four people and recovered a few articles. Based on the inputs they provided during questioning, the police arrested two others.

