Gang running extortion racket under the banner of human rights organisation arrested in Bengaluru

November 19, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police on Saturday arrested a gang of seven people who were part of an extortion racket operating under the banner of a human rights organisation.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Prakash Murthy, Pradeep, Dhruvaraj, Ramya, Jayalakshmi, Sushmitha, and Indira, who, posing as members of a human rights organisation, would visit shops in and around the northeast division and threaten owners after accusing them of irregularities and then extort money.

The accused, last Monday, barged into Mataji Home Appliances, Rajalakhshmi Fancy Stores, and Balaji Stores situated at Bhadrappa Layout in Kodigehalli, threatened the owners for selling illegal goods and services and extorted money from them, ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them. The police seized a car and ₹2,000 in cash from the accused. The police are now probing to ascertain whether the accused had involved in similar offences earlier.

