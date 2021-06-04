Bengaluru

Gang robs student to fund murder

The Kamakshipalya police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang, who along with two of their associates, allegedly had robbed a scooter from a 19-year-old student at knife-point on May 31 . The accused also stole ₹3,500 from the victim, Manoj K.

“They wanted to eliminate a rival gang member but needed money to execute the plan,” said a police officer, explaining their motive. The accused have been identified as Vikram (20), Manjunath (21), Sagar (19) and Naveen (21). The police recovered the two robbed scooters from them. Efforts are on to track down the remaining two accused who are on the run.


