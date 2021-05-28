Gang rape: Two arrested men try to flee, shot at and caught in Bengaluru

Image for representation purpose only.

Bengaluru

28 May 2021 10:15 IST

Earlier, five persons were arrested after a video clip of the incident surfaced in the Northeast.

Police fired at two of the five accused in a gang rape case and apprehended them when they allegedly tried to attack the policemen and flee during a spot ‘mahazar’ early on Friday.

A three-minute 45-second video clip showing four men brutally raping a young woman went viral in Northeast India on Thursday. Another woman, said to be an accomplice of the four, was also present during the incident.

According to police, the four arrested men were taken to Karegowda Layout, K. Channasandra, where they stayed in a rented house early on Friday. Two of them, Ridoy Babu, 25, and Sagar, 23, tried to attack the policemen and flee, and they opened fire in self-defence, police say. Both were shot in their legs before they were apprehended and are now being treated at a government hospital, sources said.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to track down the victim, said to be a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh, who is said to be in a neighbouring State, suspected to be a part of a prostitution ring. A special team has been sent to track her down and bring her to the city to join the probe.

Bangladesh, Assam and other Northeast Police launched a probe into the video clip, even as screenshots of the five accused were shared on Twitter seeking help. Eventually, rebuilding the chain of forwards led them to a Bengaluru-based number and they alerted the city police on Thursday afternoon, sources said. City police tracked down the accused to their house and arrested the four men and the woman.