HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang pays ₹25,000 for fake currency with face value of ₹1 lakh, caught by Bengaluru police

Bengaluru police bust inter-State fake currency racket, 3 arrested

July 31, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of fake currency. Investigations revealed that the main accused to source the fake currency from his contact in Bihar. 

A file photo of fake currency. Investigations revealed that the main accused to source the fake currency from his contact in Bihar.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Cottonpet police busted an inter-State fake currency racket and arrested three persons red-handed with 1,307 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination adding up to ₹6.5 lakh.

The prime accused Saravanan, 34, hails from Karur in Tamil Nadu. His associates Devan Rajendran, 20, and Nitin Shivan, 19, are from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. They were caught red-handed with the notes near the skywalk at city railway station on July 28 by a police team led by Balaraj G.

Investigations revealed that Saravanan used to source the fake currency from his contact in Bihar. The accused would communicate with each other using Instagram accounts.

The accused told the police that he would pay ₹25,000 for fake currency with face value of ₹1 lakh, which he would circulate through his contacts in crowded places . Till he was caught, Saravanan had purchased fake currency notes adding up to ₹10 lakh and circulated somewhere between ₹3lakh and ₹4 lakh in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, B. Dayananda, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said.

The accused have been booked for circulation of fake currency and taken into custody.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / fraud / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.