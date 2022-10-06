Gang of three rob food delivery executive in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 06, 2022 19:22 IST

A group of three people allegedly robbed a 28-year-old food delivery executive and escaped with his mobile phone and wallet in Vivek Nagar early on Monday .

According to the police, the victim, Hajirul Islam from Assam, was working for a door delivery platform for the last one year and living with his friends at a rented house in Ejipura.

He was on his way to deliver food at around 12.30 a.m. and was heading towards Srivagilu, when three men on a bike intercepted him and snatched his bike key, said the police.

Mr. Islam tried to reason with them, but the trio become violent and searched his pockets and escaped with the phone worth ₹14,000 and a wallet.

The wallet contained his driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and Voter Id, and some cash, he said, in his complaint.

He further said that he could not note down the bike registration number as it was dark.

The police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused.

