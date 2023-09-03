ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of three booked for stealing pet dog

September 03, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The advertisement seeking information about the missing dog and announcing ₹1 lakh cash reward for the same.

The R.T. Nagar police have taken up a complaint against three bike-borne men who stole a four-year-old husky which was out on an evening walk in Kavala Bhairasandra on Saturday.

The dog named Whisky was out on the walk along with three other dogs escorted by a security guard. It was routine for the dog to walk without a leash and come back with the guard .

It was around 9 p.m. when three men on a bike passed-by while the dogs were walking. They returned quickly before picking up Whisky and sped away.

The security guard tried to stop them and even chased them shouting for help. He called the owner Maheshwar who rushed to the spot and searched for the dog before alerting the police.

Mr. Maheshwar, a sales executive, continued to search for his pet along with his friends and has even circulated an advertisement, seeking information about his dog and announcing ₹1 lakh cash reward.

“Whisky is a very friendly dog and that is why she neither resisted nor barked when she was taken away,” Mr. Maheshwar said.

The police have obtained the CCTV camera footage and are trying to get the images enhanced to identify the accused and the bike they used.

