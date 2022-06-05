Gang of three arrested for robbing private telecom company staff

A gang of three persons, who had allegedly assaulted an engineer and the staff of a private telecom company to rob ₹900 from them, was arrested by the Yelahanka police on Sunday.

The accused, Muniraju, 21, Muniraju, 25, and Ajith Kumar, 24, were arrested based on a complaint filed by Abhilash, engineer with a private company .

According to the police, Mr. Abhilash, along with his colleagues, were repairing a cable network in Yelahanka on May 28, when the accused, armed with weapons, intercepted them. They asked for the permission letter from Mr. Abhilash stating that the area belonged to them and they had to take permission from the accused to carry out the work.

When Mr. Abhilash tried to reason with them, the accused allegedly assaulted him with a knife and snatched ₹900 from him and escaped.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage and other technical details from in and around the area to track down the accused. The accused have been taken into custody.