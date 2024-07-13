GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang of three arrested for robbing delivery executive in Bengaluru

Published - July 13, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramamurthynagar police on Friday arrested a gang of three who had robbed a delivery executive and his friend while they were returning from work at Kalkere on July 7.

The accused Murugan, 35, and his associates Anil Kumar, 31, and Tejas, 25, are mechanics and cab drivers by profession. They are alcoholics and addicted to gambling, the police said. To arrange money for their vices, the trio used to move around on their bikes during night and rob people at knifepoint.

The accused had intercepted a delivery executive, robbed his wristwatch and phone and forced him to transfer ₹3,700 to their account online when they found out that he did not have any cash.

Following a complaint, the police tracked down the accused based on the money transaction details and arrested them. A probe found that the accused had been involved in another robbery case in an adjacent area. The police have recovered valuables worth ₹70,000 from them.

