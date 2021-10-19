Gang of six, including five security guards, arrested for house breaks

A gang of six, including five who were security guards at night, were arrested for house breaks by the Govindapura police on Monday. The five security guards, all Nepali nationals, would identify locked houses and stole valuables in the daytime, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Meena Raj Bhat, 37, Narayana Sresta, 46, Tularam Bhat, 33, Saleem Pasha, 24, and Shiva Bandari, 37. The identity of the sixth accused is yet to be ascertained .

S.D. Sharanappa , DCP east, said that with their arrest, the police managed to solve three house break theft cases reported in the division.

The police have recovered 105 grams of gold valuables, 1.2 kg of silver articles , foreign currency and cash of ₹ 12,000, a bike and car, totally worth ₹ 10.8 lakh from them.

According to the police, the accused worked as security guards at residential apartments, identified locked houses and conducted a recce before breaking into the houses .

Based on a theft case reported in HRBR layout, the Govindapura police initiated investigation and gathered technical and scientific evidence before zeroing in on the gang.

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigation.