Gang of six arrested in kidney scam

The Banaswadi police have arrested six people, including three foreign nationals, who allegedly duped over 200 people in a kidney racket. They promised to buy and sell kidneys and would cut off communication after families paid them an initial token amount to the start the process.

The gang had a website which claimed that they had the authorisation of WHO and also misused the name of a super-speciality hospital as well as reputed doctors to lure people.

“They ran a cheating scam under the guise of offering kidneys to patients in need, and also offering to buy kidneys from donors. Our initial investigations revealed that they cheated as many as 200 people of anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 each which they charged as insurance and registration fees,” said the police.

One of the victims of the scam said they offered to sell his kidney for ₹2.5 crore. However, they first asked him to pay ₹40,000 as registration fees. The scam came to light when the victim did not receive any communication from them, after which he approached the hospital listed on their website seeking a clarification. This prompted the hospital to make enquiries.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr. Shafiq M.M., director of the hospital, the Banaswadi police tracked down the gang through their website and mobile numbers that they had published. The accused have been identified as Esene Lovely, 29, from Nigeria; Mohamed Ahmed Ismail, 24, and Marwan Faisal, 27, both from Sudan; Herendra, 25, and Jatin Kumar, 25, from from Tripura; and Kami Ranjan, 21, from Bommanahalli in Bengaluru.

The police were able to track down one of the accused, Herendra, who had given his bank account details to the victim. “He worked in a garment factory and said the other gang members offered them ₹5,000 per month for sharing his bank account details to potential victims of the scam,” the police added.

The rest of the gang were apprehended at a coffee shop in HRBR Layout, which they frequently visited. Esene Lovely, Ismail and Marwan had come to Bengauru on a study visa, but overstayed. “Investigations are on to ascertain the total number of people they have cheated in this manner,” Sharanappa, SD, DCP (East Division) said.