Gang of six arrested for stealing superbike in Bengaluru

December 23, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayanagar police on Thursday arrested a gang of six persons, who assaulted and robbed a bike dealer and escaped with his superbike worth ₹16 lakh on November 10.

The accused have been identified as Vishwas A.L., 23, a second-hand car dealer, Jagannath N., 21, a student, Gajendra S.S., 34, a former lecturer at a private college and presently running a hotel, Likith Kumar, 29, Shashank S., 27, and Pawan K, 21, students at a private college.

According to the police, the prime accused Vishwas had a history of cheating people on the pretext of getting them high-end cars at throwaway prices.

He noticed Mohammed Asif, another car dealer, having a superbike, who put up an advertisement on social media for its sale.

The accused, on the pretext of being prospective clients, approached him and offered to buy the BMW bike for ₹16 lakh.

According to the police, Vishwas as per the plan, paid ₹3 lakh to Jagannath, his associate from Doddaballapur, for the job. They met Asif, who got the bike to finalise the deal, and assaulted him and fractured his left hand before stealing the bike, his iPhone, and ₹35,000.

The accused had even tried to abduct Asif in a car, but he managed to resist and raised the alarm prompting passers-by to rush to his help, said the police.

The accused abandoned the car and escaped. Based on a complaint, inspector Santosh Kumar tracked down the accused through the registration number of the abandoned car.

The police have recovered the bike and three cars used by the accused.

The police have booked them under abduction, robbery and assault and taken them into custody for further investigation.

