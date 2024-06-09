ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of six arrested for robbing student in Bengaluru

Published - June 09, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru.

The Hindu Bureau

The Soladevanahalli police have arrested a gang of six people for allegedly threatening a college student with a false drug case and robbing him of his valuables and cash.

The arrested have been identified as Gopi Chand, Sharath, Manjunath, Chetan Gowda, Chetan Kumar, and Tejdeep Reddy.

The incident occurred on June 2 when the victim, a BTech student aged around 20, was returning to Rajanakunte via Soladevanahalli, after having lunch with his friends at a dhaba in Hesaraghatta. The victim alleged that he was waylaid by the gang who claimed that one of his friends had damaged their bike and demanded money.

Police officials said that five to six people allegedly placed ganja on the victim’s motorcycle, videographed it, beat him up, and took his gold chain and ₹20,000 in cash. They also demanded ₹10 lakh to delete the video and to repair their bike, which they claimed was damaged by some of the victim’s friends.

The victim agreed to pay ₹7 lakh. The police said that the suspects obtained ₹50,000 in cash after pledging the victim’s motorcycle. They then threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to pay the rest.

After a complaint was registered, the Soladevanahalli police arrested six suspects, who are currently in judicial custody.

Officials said that another suspect, with multiple cases pending against him, was at large.

The police recovered ₹18,500 in cash and mobile phones. They also seized an autorickshaw, bikes, and an SUV used by the accused.

The police are verifying the criminal background of the accused for further investigation.

