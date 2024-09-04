GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang of four women arrested for stealing sarees

Published - September 04, 2024 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A sales executive of a silk saree showroom nabbed a gang of four women stealing silk sarees after visiting the showroom as prospective clients.

They would conceal the sarees in their garments after diverting the sales executives’ attention. The gang was busted when they visited the Silk House showroom in JP Nagar on Sunday, September 1, and checked the sarees on the pretext of selecting the design. While the duo managed to divert the attention, the other two concealed eight sarees and ventured out leaving their other associates in the showroom.

After checking many sarees, the accused concealed 10 more sarees and tried to go out when suspecting their behaviour the sales executive stopped them and recovered the stolen sarees. They later alerted the police who rushed to the spot and detained the suspects for further questioning.

The duo was produced before the court and taken into custody for further investigations to find that the gang using a similar modus operandi had committed two more thefts at saree showrooms in Jayanagar and .P. Nagar and made away with 20 silk sarees in August last year. The accused would sell the stolen sarees to a cloth merchant who was summoned by the police later and recovered a total of 38 silk saris worth ₹17.5 lakh. The police are now on the lookout for the two more women who are on the run.

