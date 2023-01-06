ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of four rob home-alone elderly woman

January 06, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of four barged into the house of an elderly woman, gagged her with tape and ransacked the house before fleeing away with cash, gold valuables and mobile phone total worth ₹7.6 lakh in KS Layout on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Srilakshmi, K.S., was alone at home after her daughter Dr. Vainshnavi Suresh left for the clinic at around 5 p.m.

One of the accused knocked on the door posing as a courier delivery agent, and as soon as Srilakshmi opened the door, the gang barged in, overpowered and gagged her mouth and tied her hands with tape. The accused threatened her with dire consequences and ransacked the house before fleeing with the cash ₹3.6 lakh kept in wardrobe, gold valuables worth ₹4 lakh and a mobile phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Srilakshmi managed to reach another phone and dialed her daughter and started moaning. Sensing trouble, Dr. Vaishnavi rushed home and and rescued her mother before calling the police.

The KS Layout police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to identify the accused through CCTV footage from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US