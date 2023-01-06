Gang of four rob home-alone elderly woman

January 06, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - Bengaluru

A gang of four barged into the house of an elderly woman, gagged her with tape and ransacked the house before fleeing away with cash, gold valuables and mobile phone total worth ₹7.6 lakh in KS Layout on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Srilakshmi, K.S., was alone at home after her daughter Dr. Vainshnavi Suresh left for the clinic at around 5 p.m.

One of the accused knocked on the door posing as a courier delivery agent, and as soon as Srilakshmi opened the door, the gang barged in, overpowered and gagged her mouth and tied her hands with tape. The accused threatened her with dire consequences and ransacked the house before fleeing with the cash ₹3.6 lakh kept in wardrobe, gold valuables worth ₹4 lakh and a mobile phone.

Srilakshmi managed to reach another phone and dialed her daughter and started moaning. Sensing trouble, Dr. Vaishnavi rushed home and and rescued her mother before calling the police.

The KS Layout police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to identify the accused through CCTV footage from the area.