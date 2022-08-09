Gang of four rob food delivery executive in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 00:49 IST

The Banashankari police are on the lookout for a gang of four persons, who waylaid a food delivery executive and robbed his valuables in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim, Naveen Kumar H., 25, working for Zomato , was returning home from work when the gang, standing on the roadside near Kadirenahalli, waved at him to stop. As soon as Mr. Naveen Kumar stopped his scooter, the accused pounced on him, snatched the mobile phone, took ₹3,000 cash from his pocket, snatched his scooter, and sped away. Mr. Naveen Kumar managed to reach police station and file a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to identify the accused.



