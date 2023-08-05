Gang of four from Uttar Pradesh arrested for housebreaking; 1.4 kg of gold valuables recovered

August 05, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sanjaynagar police on Saturday busted a gang of four inter-State housebreaking case offenders from Uttar Pradesh and recovered 1.4 kg of gold valuables worth ₹78.6 lakh from them.

The accused, identified as Mintu Vishwas, Harischandra, Chadra Bhanu, and Jasveer, used to come to the city by flight, purchase a scooter to reccee residential areas to identify locked houses and break into them during night.

Based on a housebreaking case reported at Dollars Colony, the police analysed hundreds of CCTV camera footage before zeroing in on the accused with the help of the registration number of the scooter used for the crime. The accused were involved in housebreaking cases in Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, and Rajasthan besides in Bengaluru.

