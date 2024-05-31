GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang of four from Tamil Nadu arrested for stealing bikes

Published - May 31, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agarahara police on Friday arrested a gang of four from Tamil Nadu who were coming to Bengaluru to commit thefts and recovered 31 motorcycles and a 10-gram gold chain, together worth ₹45 lakh, from them.

The accused are allegedly habitual offenders having a POCSO case and a robbery case pending against them. They are from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The accused, according to the police, would come to the city in a cab and move around residential localities to identify bikes parked outside houses.

The accused would then break the hand locks and ride away, crossing the border area to reach their home town. They would then sell the stolen bikes at throwaway prices and use the money for vices for a few days before coming back to the city again to commit the crime, a police officer said.

Based on a bike theft case, the Parappana Agarahara police stepped up vigil at check-posts and intercepted two of the accused who were allegedly caught red-handed. Based on their confession, the police arrested two more people and recovered stolen bikes that were without documents from rural areas in Tamil Nadu, including in Gudiyattam, Madhanur, and Sengundram, and also from some villages along the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

With their arrest, the police also cracked a chain-snatching case where the accused had used a stolen motorcycle and robbed 10 grams of gold chain from a woman.

