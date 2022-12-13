Gang of four carry away ATM machine having ₹3 lakh in cash

December 13, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

While cases of robberies at ATMs are not unheard of, one gang recently managed to steal the ATM machine itself in the city.

A gang of four masked men barged into an unmanned ATM kiosk and carried away the machine after disconnecting the power and spraying the CCTV camera with black paint on Harlur main road early on Saturday.

However, one of the CCTV cameras installed near the scene of the crime captured the images of the gang carrying away the machine in a goods vehicle.

According to the police, the gang barged into the ATM kiosk belonging to Bank of Baroda and tried to break into the machine and steal the cash. When they failed, they decided to disconnect the power supply and sprayed the CCTV camera with black paint before removing the machine and carrying it away in the goods vehicle.

The incident came to light the next day when the staff realised that the ATM kiosk was vandalised and the machine, containing ₹3.13 lakh in cash, was missing and informed the branch manager.

The Bellandur police pressed the fingerprint and the dog squad into service to analyse the crime scene. A special team has been formed to track down the gang, S. Girish, DCP, Whitefield division, said.