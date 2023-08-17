Gang of four arrested for cheating senior citizen to pocket ₹3.5 crore

August 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Banashankari police have arrested a gang of four, including a former bank employee, her mother and a couple, who allegedly cheated a 63-year-old woman and made away with ₹3.5 crore.

The accused Arundhati, who worked as an insurance agent along with her husband Rakesh, befriended the victim Shantha P.N., from Banashankari after coming to know that she was living alone. The couple won her trust and convinced her to sell off her house saying it had “vastu dosha” (negative energy). The victim was living alone at the house after the death of her husband while her daughter was pursuing her studies in the U.S., a police officer said.

After successfully convincing Shantha to sell the house, the duo arranged a broker and buyer and facilitated the sale of the house for ₹3.5 crore. Once the money was transferred to her account, the accused convinced her to invest the money and got her signatures on various forms. They later, colluding with the bank employee, identified as Apoorva Yadav, transferred the money to various accounts and shared it among themselves.

The couple cleared loans and spent the money, while Apoorva Yadav cleared the loans for her mother and father-in-law. The accused Apoorva also gave ₹2 lakh to her boyfriend.

The fraud came to light when Ms. Shantha checked her bank account and was shocked to see the money missing and filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the trail of the money and arrested Vishala, mother of Apoorva . Based on her information, the police arrested Apoorva and recovered the money, including ₹45 lakh which she had transferred to her father-in-law’s account to clear his loan amount.

A total of four persons have been arrested so far and as many as ₹1.75 crore have been recovered, P. Krishnakant, DCP, south division, said. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the money, he added.

Mr. Krishnakant advised people to be careful while dealing with strangers and not discuss financial status and share personal information.

