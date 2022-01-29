Gang of five that posed as I-T officials to loot house arrested

A gang of five men, who ‘raided’ a house of a real estate businessman at Sanjaynagar posing as sleuths from the Income Tax Department and made away with ₹3.5 lakh in cash and a licensed pistol, has been arrested.

On January 23, at about 8.45 a.m., the five men all formally attired, knocked on the door of the businessman’s house and flashed ID cards while claiming to be with the I-T Department. Under the pretext of conducting a raid, they searched the cupboard in the house, took some documents, ₹3.5 lakh in cash and a licensed pistol and left within minutes. The businessman, who was not at home at the time, grew suspicious when he was informed of the raid. He approached the authorities, and on realising that he had been looted, lodged a complaint with the Sanjaynagar police.

The police tracked down the gang based on CCTV camera footage from the area. “All five of them are in the real estate business and work as brokers. The victim’s father, also a real estate businessman, had recently died and they knew him, prompting them to hatch the plan,” the police said. The police have now recovered the pistol and ₹1.7 lakh in cash.