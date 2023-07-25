Gang of five pickpockets caught in Bengaluru

July 25, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The S.R. Nagar police arrested a gang of five pickpockets who used to steal valuables from passengers of crowded buses.

The accused have been identified as Kadrivelu, Kanyakumar, Mahesh, Sundarraj, and Saleem who hailed from Tamil Nadu and were staying in a rented house in Basavanagudi.

According to the police, the accused would get into crowded buses and target passengers by standing around him/her to divert attention, while one of them will steal the valuables. The accused would pass on the stolen valuables to each other and get down from the bus .

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a series of theft complaints, a special team was formed who kept a watch on crowded buses and tracked down the accused and arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT