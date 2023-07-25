ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of five pickpockets caught in Bengaluru

July 25, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The S.R. Nagar police arrested a gang of five pickpockets who used to steal valuables from passengers of crowded buses.

The accused have been identified as Kadrivelu, Kanyakumar, Mahesh, Sundarraj, and Saleem who hailed from Tamil Nadu and were staying in a rented house in Basavanagudi.

According to the police, the accused would get into crowded buses and target passengers by standing around him/her to divert attention, while one of them will steal the valuables. The accused would pass on the stolen valuables to each other and get down from the bus .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a series of theft complaints, a special team was formed who kept a watch on crowded buses and tracked down the accused and arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US