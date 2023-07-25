HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of five pickpockets caught in Bengaluru

July 25, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The S.R. Nagar police arrested a gang of five pickpockets who used to steal valuables from passengers of crowded buses.

The accused have been identified as Kadrivelu, Kanyakumar, Mahesh, Sundarraj, and Saleem who hailed from Tamil Nadu and were staying in a rented house in Basavanagudi.

According to the police, the accused would get into crowded buses and target passengers by standing around him/her to divert attention, while one of them will steal the valuables. The accused would pass on the stolen valuables to each other and get down from the bus .

Based on a series of theft complaints, a special team was formed who kept a watch on crowded buses and tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.