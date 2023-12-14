GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang of five arrested for stealing from petty shops

December 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka police have arrested a gang of five people who used to allegedly target petty shops and steal valuables.

The accused Akmal, Waseem, Bhaksh, Azhar, and Ali would commit the theft on the instruction of Sameer and take a cut from the booty.

Sameer, who is presently on the run, would move around the shops and tip off his gang and supply them arms.

The accused would attack the victims, threaten them with weapons, and steal cash and cigarette packs from them.

Using the same modus operandi, the accused had robbed Shanthi Prasad, a shopkeeper in Kondappa Layout and fled with ₹66,000 and and several cigarette packs.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them and recovered cigarette packs worth ₹2 lakh from them.

The accused are found to have been involved in four robbery cases in the last two months, Lakshmi Prasad, DCP (North East) said.

