Gang of five arrested for stealing bikes in Bengaluru
The Annapoorneshwarinagar police arrested a five-member gang on Saturday. The police recovered 17 bikes and valuables worth ₹8 lakh from them.
The accused Venkatesh, Srisaila, Avinash, Prakash ad Hanumantha used to steal bikes parked outside houses and use them to rob people in and around the city, the police said.
Based on a series of vehicle theft cases, the police stepped up patrolling and tracked down the accused. The accused has been taken into custody to ascertain criminal background.
